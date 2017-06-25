Armed bandits storm Turkeyen house, rob family

FOUR persons were robbed Saturday morning at Area Q Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara, by four armed, masked bandits.

Reports indicate that two of the bandits were armed with handguns and the others with a knife and screwdriver respectively. They were all masked with kerchiefs around their faces.

One of the victims told police that the bandits gained entry into the two-storey building from the lower flat through a window by removing the bolts from an internal grill and prying open the casement window.

The bandits then began to ransack the home and headed upstairs where the four persons were confronted in separate rooms. They were then assaulted and tied up before the men fetched away their valuables that included cell phones, watches, cash and electronics. The suspects escaped by using a motor vehicle.