Four arrested in ganja sting operation

TWO intelligence-led operations on the East Bank of Essequibo and New Amsterdam, Berbice between Monday and Tuesday morning resulted in the arrest of four males and the seizure of four and a half kilograms of compressed cannabis and thirty-one point three grams of

cocaine.

Police in a press statement noted that about 17:00hrs Monday during a sting operation, ranks went to a house at Tucber Park, New Amsterdam, Berbice, where three men were arrested and taken into custody with nine taped parcels of cannabis weighing 4.5kg.

Meanwhile, over at Parika Seadam, East Bank Essequibo police conducted a search at a shop about 03:30hrs Tuesday morning and in the presence of the 47 year old owner, the ranks found a quantity of cocaine pellets inside a hammock, in which he was seen resting. The suspects are being processed for court.