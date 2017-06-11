Anglican Church ordains first deaconess in Guyana

IT was a watershed moment for the Anglican Diocese of Guyana (including Suriname and Cayenne) when the Church consecrated and ordained its first-ever female and first ever indigenous woman as a Deacon in the Church of God.

The consecration and ordination of Mrs. Rita Hunter, 62, of Jawalla, Region Seven, Cuyuni-

Mazaruni, was held at Christ Church, Waterloo Street, Georgetown and was witnessed by a sizeable congregation which included Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr. Barton Scotland, family members of the deacon, including her husband, Barrington Hunter, son Raphael Hunter and eldest daughter Kathleen Grannis.

Married… and a proud mother of five (all alive), Deacon Hunter told the Sunday Chronicle: “I feel happy. I feel blessed, being called by the Lord. I have come through the ranks. I was at first a Catechist. I was a Lay Minister and now to become a deacon is a privilege, so I am happy.”

An otherwise solemn service, characterised by reverence, it was a moment of great excitement when Celebrant, The Right Reverend Bishop Charles Davidson, ceremoniously presented to Deacon Hunter the instruments that gave her authority for the office and work of a Deacon in the Church of God, saying: Receive this book [The Holy Bible] and take authority to proclaim the Gospel and to assist in the administration of the Sacrament.”

Then there was the robing of the deacon, assisted by her son and daughter, after which the Bishop presented the newly ordained deacon to the congregation.

A member of St. John’s Evangelist Church, Jawalla, she also reads, writes and translates Akawaio, the language of the people of Jawalla, fluently, and has been translating the Holy Bible into Akawaio for the benefit of her people. During the ordination, Deacon Hunter’s daughter read the Epistle which was prepared in Akawaio by Deacon Hunter.

Mrs. Hunter’s daughter Kathleen recalls that her mother has also been a health worker and later became trained as a birth attendant, in which capacity she functioned until she reached the age of retirement.

Asked how she feels now that her mother has broken records as being the first woman to be ordained a deacon in the Diocese of Guyana , Kathleen replied: “I feel more than proud. Mom has been a role model from a tender age and is a proud example for the people of Jawalla to follow. She is returning to the Jawalla Mission, where she will work under the supervision of Priest, Canon Wilson Williams.

Meanwhile, recalling the moment he asked Mrs. Hunter to consider becoming a deacon, Bishop Davidson said: “It never occurred to me that she was going to be the first woman; it never occurred to me she was going to be the first indigenous woman; it never occurred to me that the oldest bishop would be coordinating the ceremony.”

And to his delight, Mrs. Hunter, after discussing it with her family, willingly consented. And another first in the scheme of things, the Bishop admitted that it was the first time that there was an ordination at Christ Church. She was highly recommended by veteran priests in the diocese and farther afield, who had interacted with her through the years. One recommendation said: “She was devoted and dedicated and a trustworthy woman of the Christian faith.” Others concurred with this position.