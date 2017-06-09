Scores seek jobs at Giftland FoodMaxx Supermarket

GIFTLAND Mall located at Plantation Pattensen, Turkeyen, on Friday started its recruitment drive which saw a large turnout of persons seeking employment for its FoodMaxx Supermarket which is expected to be opened within months.

The job fair started on Friday from 10am to 8pm and will continue on Saturday from 1pm to 5pm, where interviews will be done inside FoodMaxx Supermarket dubbed the ‘Fresh Food Specialist.’

Giftland Mall President Roy Beepat on Friday told the Guyana Chronicle that the company is in the process of employing more than 200 people for the supermarket; as such, they have initiated a job fair. He related that the supermarket is extensive, which will have a wide variety of fresh fruits, vegetables, provisions, meats, fish etc. on a ‘cash-and-carry’ basis unlike any other supermarket in the Caribbean.

Beepat noted that FoodMaxx Supermarket will be the place to shop, coupled with competitive prices in which customers will have many options when shopping groceries which will be specially packaged.

He explained that the supermarket will have foodstuff that are pre-cooked to fully cooked and table-ready from meats and vegetables that are already cleaned, peeled and chopped and ready to be cooked.

Meanwhile, Giftland Mall Marketing, Events and Promotions Coordinator, Amanda Chinian, told the Guyana Chronicle that they are hosting a job fair to attract suitably qualified people for FoodMaxx Supermarket.

She added that more than 100 jobs are available in various categories and so far, the response has been overwhelming and on Saturday, they will begin interviewing persons to fill vacancies.

Chinian however, encouraged applicants to bring along their certificates and other documents in an effort to utilise the job opportunities, since there are benefits such as a health insurance plan, recognition packages, and training programmes among other things.