Burglars cart off $3.5M from home of Corentyne vendor

TWO persons are in police custody following the burglary of a Manchester Village, East Berbice Corentyne family on Thursday.

The Hally’s are counting their losses after burglars relieved their home of $3.5M cash in local

and foreign currency.

The incident occurred at the family’s home sometime between 08:30hrs and 14:30hrs on June 1.

Daysha Halley told Guyana Chronicle that she and her husband Dexter Halley sell ground provision and would usually leave in the morning to go out with their canter trucks and return at the nights.

She explained that their home would be locked and the keys left with their eldest daughter 12 year- old Julita Hally, who attends a nearby Secondary School. After school, Julita would return to the family house, do her chores and take care of her 2 younger siblings aged 10 and 8 until her older brother returns from the Technical Institute at approximately 17:00hrs daily.

The emotional mother said that on Thursday when her daughter returned from school she found the door ajar and upon further investigations noticed the home was ransacked.

“When Julita come home and try fuh open the door with the key the door pitch open she go inside and see the backdoor open and when she go upstairs she see the whole house ransack,” said the woman.

The ground provision vendor said her daughter ran out of the home and started screaming, but waited on the bridge until her brother got home at 17:00 hrs as she was scared, did not know what to do. The 12 year-old girl did not have a phone to call her parents.

After her brother arrived home, he called their parents who rushed home. Upon arrival, Halley said she ventured inside to find her home completely ransacked and the canister which they have their savings emptied and left on the sofa.

“When my son call he say mommy! Mommy! Come home now something bad happen when I reach home I meet my canister, all documents and all them important papers gone… the canister was locked with two padlocks and them break it open them had to spend long inside the house cause

is every corner tumble and they had to make a lot of noise to break it open and still nobody aint hear nothing or see nothing”.

Halley related that some of the money stolen was saved for the purchase of a piece of land for her elder son, while the remainder would have been used to expand her business. The devastated woman called on the Guyana Police Force to conduct a thorough investigation so that the perpetrators can be brought to justice.

“ I deh doing this work for over 25 years and little, little we save, we started with a donkey cart and flambo light and then we buy a canter and now …all we savings gone”.

The bandits also carted off with 15 pieces of gold jewelry belonging to the family. It is believed that the bandits gained entry to the house by breaking a picket from the fence and then breaking the locks on the door to the lower flat.