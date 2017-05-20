Islamic teacher dies in Philadelphia smash-up

-Four others injured

A 22-year old Islamic teacher met an untimely death on Saturday morning after the car he was driving slammed into several cows on the Philadelphia Public road on the East Bank of Essequibo.

Dead is Riaz Khan, a teacher at the Guyana Islamic Institute at Zeeburg on the West Coast of Demerara.

Four other men , who are said to be students of the institute sustained injuries ; one of the men , whose name was given as Ramzan of Adventure , Essequibo Coast is hospitalized in a critical but stable condition in a private hospital in the city .

The men were heading to catch the ferry at Parika around 2:30hrs when the car crashed into two cows. Both cows died at the scene.

Police are investigating the incident.