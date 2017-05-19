Three medals for Guyana athletics team at Islamic Games

GUYANA’S Emanuel Archibald finished with a season’s best 7.36m in the men’s long jump, while Alita Moore clocked 55.81 seconds and finished sixth in the women’s 400m, as Guyana wrapped up their athletics competition at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, Azerbaijan yesterday.

This leaves the athletics team with just the three medals, achieved by Olympian Winston George and Natrena Hooper.

George won silver in the 400m and bronze in the 200m, while Hooper won bronze in the women’s long jump.

Guyana is expected to participate in six of the 21 disciplines contested. Of the six only the table tennis team’s’competition remains, which will begin today.

The other sporting discipline Guyana were a part of were boxing, judo, taekwondo, and swimming.

Guyana lost in the first rounds of the boxing, judo and swimming, while in the taekwondo Guyana’s Adrian Spellen made it into the quarter-finals after he defeated Mozambique’s Mario Ferreira, 17 points to 14.

However, in the semi-finals he went down against Iran’s Ahmad Mohammad, 7 points to 21.