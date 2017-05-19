Cultural icon Carmen Jarvis laid to rest

THE mortal remains of Ms Carmen Jarvis, AA, CCH, and Guyana’s former representative to the United Nations Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), was yesterday interred at Le Repentir Cemetery, Georgetown.

This followed a memorial service in celebration of her life, at the Smith Congregational Church, Brickdam.

Widely described as a ‘phenomenal woman,’ Ms Jarvis died on March 29, in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, at age 91.

An initial Thanksgiving Service for her life was conducted at the First Congregational Church, 105 Courtland, Northeast, on April 9.

At that ceremony, her remains were cremated and subsequently brought home to Guyana for interment. Celebrant was Pastor Oslen Small and Organist, Ms. Lynette Cunha.

In a moving show of grief and appreciation, a large gathering whose lives the cultural and education icon had touched in diverse ways, turned out to join the bereaved family members in paying their last respects to a phenomenal woman.

Among the distinguished mourners and sympathisers were President David Granger, former Mayor of Georgetown Hamilton Green and other distinguished personalities.

There was also an impressive representation from Queen’s College and Bishops’ High School. In her early years of teaching, Ms Jarvis served on the staff of Queen’s College before being appointed head of Bishops,’ where she served for 26 years.

A love of a lady, there were many glowing tributes by persons who attested to her grace and charm and the contribution she had made to education in Guyana.

Ms Jarvis was a stickler for discipline and demanded no less from those with whom she interacted.

She was earlier described by President David Granger as a stalwart and iconic Guyanese, who made outstanding contributions to Guyana’s education system, even before Independence, adding that she will be surely missed.

“She was our country’s representative to UNESCO and in this regard, she was able to give Guyana great prominence in the world, particularly for heritage sites,” President Granger told reporters at a press conference at State House

In 1979, Ms Jarvis was offered and accepted the post of Secretary-General of the Guyana National Commission of UNESCO.

During her tenure there, she attended and participated in every General Conference between 1980 and 2003 and had made meaningful interventions in every commission, even in cases where she was the sole delegate from Guyana.

“She was one of the longest-serving and also one of the most respected individuals to hold the post of secretary-general and was awarded the Aristotle Medal by UNESCO,” the congregation heard.

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo said Ms Jarvis has left a matchless legacy as a cultural ambassador, an educator and female exemplar.

“I feel honoured to have known her and worked with her whilst she served as Guyana’s secretary- general to UNESCO,” the prime minister said.

Ms Jarvis also had to her credit, the fact that Guyana was twice elected to the Executive Board of UNESCO: From 1983 to 1987 and from 1993 to 1997.

She played an integral role in Guyana once being elected to the Man and the Biosphere International Council and several times to the Council of the International Programme for the Development of Communication (IPDC).

She has authored two books, the second of which was her Autobiography – launched last October and titled: “From Seedtime to Harvest.”

President Granger expressed profound condolences to Ms Jarvis’s two daughters, Jennifer King and Alison Knight, grandchildren and other relatives and friends.