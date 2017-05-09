Fight over drugs leads to chopping, shooting in East La Penitence

Two men are currently at the Georgetown Public Hospital, receiving treatment for injuries committed by each other during a fight on Monday night at East La Penitence Bridge, Georgetown.
According to a police release, 23-year-old Colin Daly of 23 East La Penitence and 22-year-old Reon Jonas of Phase One Mandela Avenue, West Ruimveldt, had an exchange of words over “drugs.”
During the argument, Daly allegedly dealt Jonas several chops to his back and right hand; in retaliation Jonas whipped out a handgun and discharged a round at Daly, hitting him in the right arm. They are under police guard in a stable condition at the hospital.