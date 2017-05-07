Wanted man chopped to death in Uitvlugt

Police are investigating the murder of Clinton Walks known as “Bongo”, 36, of Lot 3 Bus Shed Street, Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara.
A police release noted that the man was found with multiple suspected chop wounds to its back, left ear and abdomen about 07:00hrs Sunday morning on the Uitvlugt Access Road.
Walks, who was sentenced to eighteen months imprisonment in 2015 for Break and Enter and Larceny, was wanted in relation to several reports of similar offence as well as for Simple Larceny committed in Uitvlugt, the police stated.
The body is at the Ezekiel’s Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.