Guyana to harness India’s expertise to advance urban development – President Ali

OUTLINING the significant opportunities for collaboration between India and Guyana, particularly in urban development, President Dr. Irfaan Ali last week disclosed that the nations have agreed to promote collaboration on urban infrastructure projects.

The President made the revelation during India’s Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, historical three-day state visit to Guyana.

“India is a giant in this field, and that presents tremendous opportunity for us here in Guyana, and this will be part of the collaboration,” President Ali told a media briefing, following a closed-door meeting and the signing of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs).

Recognising the critical role of infrastructure in economic growth both leaders agreed to enhance collaboration.

“As our development continue to advance and expand, urban development is important. India, again, has tremendous expertise in urban planning and development, and they will be lending that expertise to Guyana as we seek to advance our own development here.”

According to President Ali, there will be a key focus on technology transfer, smart city initiatives and affordable housing.

“Innovation, digitisation technology…those are key elements of what we are going to work on; the transform technology, the rolling out of our own 2030 digitisation plan to improve governance, efficiency, reliability.”

Already, Guyana has embarked on ambitious urban development project—Silica City, the country’s first smart city.

It is a significant step forward in Guyana’s developmental strategy for a sustainable and climate-smart future. It is set to emerge as the most desirable area for ecologically conscious living.

Recreational parks, community centres, buildings, an electrical system, and multispecialty healthcare will all be part of the city, creating an atmosphere that improves enjoyment, productivity, and well-being.

The ambitious undertaking will address the impacts of climate change and sea level rise, as well as the issues associated with the growth of non-coastal urban settlements.

“We are well on the journey of delivering on the dream of Silica City, making Silica City a reality and the most desirable city that one may want to live in. Over the last year, we have sharpened the framework for Silica City,” President Ali had said during a previous engagement.

Already, the first 110 young professionals’ houses being constructed at Silica City are nearing completion.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, has since expressed satisfaction with the progress of the work, following an inspection earlier this month.

She also disclosed that all the infrastructural works have been completed, including road and drainage networks, and the installation of utility services.

“We are looking to wrap up [construction of] these houses within the next few months…The next stage is to ensure that we have potable water to ensure people can move in immediately by the time the houses are completed,” she said.

There are 75 flat housing units, and 35 elevated ones. The flat houses are priced between $25,200,603 and $25,290,178, while the elevated ones cost approximately $33,980,153 to $34,450,145.

“We incorporated a more modern design that is very beautiful. The recipients of these houses at Silica City will be very pleased with the design, and the quality of work,” Minister Rodrigues said.

Once completed, Silica City will be outfitted with the newest energy-saving technologies for wastewater management, energy management, and water conservation.

Caption: A significant step forward in Guyana’s developmental strategy for a sustainable and climate-smart future is Silica City, which is set to emerge as the most desirable area for ecologically conscious living