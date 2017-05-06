Sophia businessman killed during robbery

Police are investigating the murder of Andre Alexander, 42, self-employed businessman of lot 394 Section 4 Sophia, East Coast Demerara, who was shot in the stomach and robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash by two male suspects at about 20:30 hrs Friday at his home, where he sells bread.

According to a police report, the victim was in his shop when the suspects approached on a motorcycle and the pillion rider requested three loaves of bread. The man paid with a $5000 note and while the victim was in the process of making the change, the said suspect whipped out a handgun and demanded the cash. The businessman refused and was shot.

The suspect then relieved the businessman of his cash and they escaped on the motorcycle, discharging several rounds in the process.

The victim was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital in a conscious state but succumbed to his injuries at about 23:00 hrs while receiving treatment. No one has been arrested thus far.