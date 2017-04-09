Creating a Paige of her own in motor racing

For the average 9-year-old girl, especially in Guyana, becoming a professional race-car driver might be the last thing on her mind, but not Paige Mendonca.

Growing up, sports, more so motor racing, is all she knew, since her father Carlos Mendonca is a local Superbike champion, he’s also into martial arts and more recently, cross-fit.

“She’s not the usual little girl who wants to dress-up and play with dolls; she likes cars, and bikes and always mingle with the boys” her mother Tammy Mendonca explained.

In January of this year, businessman and Managing Director E-Networks Inc. – a local cable provider – brought something new to the shores of Guyana; organised Kart Racing.

Located in Thomas Lands, at the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC), Persaud built a state-of-the-art kart facility, which now see scores of persons with a need for speed, competing against each other either as a means of recreation or competition.

“For her ninth birthday, her father and I presented her with a Kart” said Paige’s mother, who added “she had these little bikes but I wasn’t too comfortable, so we got her the kart and after then, it’s all she does and talks about, so here we are.”

With a personality and charisma to win the heart of anyone she encounters, Paige told the Pepperpot “I love racing. I know it’s hard because I’m like the only girl, but the boys don’t treat me different. I hope that one day I could become a champion, go on to represent Guyana and also race cars.”

Caribbean Champion Kristian Jeffrey and Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton are listed as her favourite drivers and would someday love to emulate their feat in the sport.

The Mae’s student finds her drive for competing, by most times being the only female on the track and believes that “more girls should try driving karts. It looks hard, but it’s actually fun to do.”

Paige’s mother explained that her daughter eats and sleeps for racing, noting “we basically get her to do anything once she could go to that track on the weekends, but since school will be out, she will want to be there almost every day if we allow her to. She’s a good child, gets good grades in school and doesn’t give us any trouble at home, so we’re encouraged to let her race.”

There’s no pressure in wanting her to be the best, according to Tammy, who stated stated “we support her in whatever she wants to do. Her father and I don’t force her into it just because he’s into racing; no, we let her decide. If one day she thinks she’s had enough, then so be it. But as parents, we only want to support and fuel her passion for racing.”

“Seeing her race is a good feeling for us as parents, it doesn’t matter how she places, as long as she goes out there and have fun, because for us, all this is fun. She’s the one that takes it serious” said Paige’s mother.

“I hope other young girls can look at me and one day get involved in racing. I know how it looks, but all you need to do is take your time and you will be fine” Paige said when asked about being a role model for other young girls who might want to follow her behind the wheels.

Like every other sport, Paige’s participation at competitions at the Thomas Lands facility comes at a cost and her mother said that they are grateful for Sueria Manufacturing Inc. for the sponsorship under their ‘Mogu Mogu’ drink brand.