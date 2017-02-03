Albouystown man robbed, shot dead

A man was gunned down Thursday morning in Albouystown after two men on bicycle robbed him of his gold chain at Lot 252, Independence Boulevard, after he picked up his girlfriend from work.Dead is Paul Anthony Daniels, 32, called “Dundee” of the aforementioned address. He was shot in the chest and was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital by his fiancé where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police say based on their investigation, the bandits entered the dwelling of the couple who were watching television at the time and robbed them of cash, jewellery and other valuables.

Following the robbery, the men were making good their escape when Daniels tried to pursue them and was shot in the chest.

Residents who know Daniels as a footballer and carpenter called on the Guyana Police Force to take swift and condign action against the perpetrators.

At the scene of the shooting, residents expressed frustrations over the incident.

The zinc gate that gave access to the home had over two dozen shotgun pellets piercings in one area.

There were blood stains on the ground as well as a pillow which was used to stop the bleeding of the wounded Daniels. Police have since taken statements from persons in the area, as well as the dead man’s girlfriend.

“He went and pick up his wife this (Thursday) morning from Beharry at 6:30am and they follow he for the two big chain he wearing on his neck and they come and shoot he for it; everybody know he as a football player and he don’t trouble nobody, they should have taken the chain and go away,” one resident lamented.

Father of the deceased Charles Daniels called for criminals to be dealt with condignly.

“These things happening over and over and the President needs to make some people examples, because from the minute they get a good lawyer they get off and gone back and do the same or worst crimes. Look at Desmond Hoyte who set the right example and crime instantly decreased. You can’t have people killing out the population and treat criminals like church boy. You have to hang them high!” the senior Daniels said.

He explained that now the family has lost a son in addition to being placed under financial burden to “keep wake” and bury their loved one.

Another resident called for more police in the “Ghettos” since bandits are “coming in your own house to kill you”.

“This boy is an innocent boy, he is a tradesman that worked hard for his money. He get engaged to marry and she is even pregnant for him. Now he dead and leave his innocent child. Who will look after the child? The Government?” she questioned.

Residents expressed fear at the killing, saying that when one person dies in the community, it affects everyone.