A Guyanese woman was busted with 4.2 kilos of cocaine at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport Wednesday morning while checking-in to board a flight to Antigua and Barbuda.

Head of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) James Singh said the seizure was made while the woman was being searched. Singh told the Guyana Chronicle that the drugs were discovered in packets in the woman’s suitcases. She was arrested and cautioned about the offence. Singh said charged will be made shortly.