Two businessmen gunned down in Friendship

Two men who were gunned down on Sunday night at Friendship on the East Bank of Demerara in what is considered a hit and the year’s first case of homicide.

Dead is poultry businessman David Singh aka “Fix-Up” , who is well known in the Orange Walk area in the city where he operates his livestock business. Twenty –four year old cattle farmer Hasradeen Hussain of Mahaica was also shot and succumbed while receiving medical attention.

According to reports, the men were leaving a game bird competition venue at Friendship when they were confronted by their assailants and shot in the vicinity of the Friendship Secondary School. Singh died on the spot; Hussain who was shot once to the chest. The men were heading out to the East Bank Demerara Public Road at the time. Police are investigating the incident.