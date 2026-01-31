Unlicensed driver remanded; truck owner granted bail

–over deadly Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge crash

COURT proceedings have begun against the driver and owner of the cement truck involved in Thursday morning’s fatal multi-vehicle collision on the Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge, which claimed the life of 24-year-old taxi driver Scott Dorwart of Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The driver, Jomel Kenny, 23, of Lot 48 Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara (WCD), and the truck’s owner, Antonio Johnson, 55, of Lot 6C Anna Catherina, appeared before the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrate’s Court, on Friday.

Kenny was charged with driving without a licence, breach of insurance and faulty packing of a load, while Johnson was charged with breach of insurance and permitting an unlicensed person to operate his vehicle.

Kenny was remanded to prison and Johnson was granted bail in the sum of $50,000.

Dorwart, who was employed with Safe and Reliable Cabs, was the sole fatality in the accident. One other man remains in serious condition, while two others sustained minor injuries. All injured persons are receiving medical care.

The Ministry of Public Works confirmed that six vehicles were involved in the collision, including a cement truck and a motorcycle. Preliminary investigations revealed that the accident was triggered by a mechanical failure of the cement truck as it attempted to climb the high span of the bridge.

The ministry moved swiftly to dismiss public speculation that the vehicle was overweight.

“The ministry wishes to categorically dismiss any rumours or misinformation suggesting that the truck involved was overweight. Verification of records confirms that the vehicle was weighed prior to crossing and successfully passed the axle load limit. The cause of the incident has been identified strictly as a mechanical malfunction,” the Public Works Ministry said.

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill reinforced that position, noting that the bridge itself was not responsible for the accident.

“Categorically, it was no fault in the bridge,” Edghill stated, adding that the truck was defective and was being operated by a driver who was reportedly not properly licensed.

He further explained that 18-wheelers, and long haulers transporting loads of up to 100 tons of equipment for the gas-to-energy project have crossed the bridge on numerous occasions at slow speeds without incident.

Emergency services, including the Guyana Police Force, the Guyana Fire Service and ambulance personnel, responded promptly to the crash.

“I would like to express thanks to the various first responders—the Guyana Police Force, the Guyana Fire Service, and the emergency medical teams operating with ambulances—who ensured that all individuals involved in this accident received prompt medical attention,” Minister Edghill said.

Specialised teams later cleared debris and spilled cement from the bridge surface to restore safety for motorists. The cement truck was subsequently moved to the western end of the bridge for further mechanical examination. Engineers and a senior ministry mechanic are expected to prepare a detailed report.

Minister Edghill extended condolences to Dorwart’s family and expressed concern for those injured.

“Let me first of all express sympathy to the family of the individual that lost their life in this accident and also to express my thoughts and prayers to those who have been injured for their soon and speedy recovery,” he said.

Authorities have reiterated the importance of proper vehicle maintenance and roadworthiness.

“Defective motor vehicles that cause accidents will have a problem. Now, we’ve had a loss of life. We’ve had injuries to several persons and damage to vehicles. Damage to public property will not go unnoticed. People who operate motor vehicles have a responsibility to ensure that their vehicles are serviceable, fit for road use, and is safe,” Edghill stressed.

He confirmed that any damage to the bridge will be assessed and repaired at the expense of the truck’s owners and operators.

Minister Edghill has assured the public that the Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge remains safe and fully open to traffic following the crash.

“The Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge is safe for use, it is open for use by all,” he declared, while urging motorists to continue exercising caution as investigations into the full circumstances of the incident continue.