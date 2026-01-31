Guyana loses ‘respected son of the soil’

–President Ali on passing of Bishop Patrick Findlay

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Bishop Patrick Findlay, describing his passing as a profound national loss and praising his life of service, integrity and faith.

In a tribute posted on his official Facebook page on Friday, President Ali said Guyana has been “robbed of a decent, honourable, and deeply respected son of our soil,” noting that Findlay’s death has left the nation “thinner, poorer and diminished.”

The Head of State reflected on Findlay’s long record of public service and moral leadership, saying his life stood as “a quiet sermon in service,” rooted in faith, guided by principle and driven by a belief in the common good.

President Ali highlighted Findlay’s role as Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), describing it as a heavy and sensitive responsibility which he carried “with dignity, restraint and fairness.”

“In public service, he stood as a man of balance and conscience, bringing to every responsibility a steady hand and a moral compass that did not waver with the winds of convenience,” the President said.

He added that, in his role at the PSC, Bishop Findlay exemplified calm leadership and moral seriousness at a time when the commission’s work attracted significant public attention.

Beyond public office, President Ali underscored that Findlay was, above all, a man of deep faith. He described him as a devout Christian who lived the values he preached, including humility, compassion, patience and hope.

“His faith was not loud, but luminous; not performative, but practical,” the President said, adding that it shaped his understanding of authority and his insistence that power must always be tempered by mercy.

The President also paid tribute to Findlay as a devoted family man, noting that his life was anchored by love, responsibility and integrity, both at home and in public life.

Extending condolences on behalf of the nation, President Ali expressed sympathy to Findlay’s family, loved ones, congregation, colleagues and friends, saying their grief is shared by the wider Guyanese community.

“For when a man such as Patrick Findlay is called home, it is not only a family that mourns, but a people,” the President said.

Bishop Patrick Findlay’s passing was announced earlier on Friday by his daughter, Suelle Findlay-Williams, in a social media post confirming his death.

President Ali said that while Findlay’s voice has now been stilled, the impact of his life and service will endure.

“We remain ever grateful for his service, inspired by his example, and humbled by the legacy he leaves behind,” the President said, as he wished that Findlay’s soul rests in peace.