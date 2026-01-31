Guyana, UK strengthen climate, biodiversity partnership

–UK Deputy PM says UK ‘proud’ to be new signatory to the Global Biodiversity Alliance

GUYANA and the United Kingdom (UK) have reinforced their commitment to climate action and biodiversity protection, following high-level talks between President Dr Irfaan Ali and UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy.

President Ali, in a post on his official Facebook page, said: “It was a pleasure engaging with my friend David Lammy, the United Kingdom’s Deputy Prime Minister. We discussed our shared commitment to biodiversity protection and climate leadership, and I welcomed the UK’s decision to become a signatory to the Global Biodiversity Alliance. Guyana remains steadfast in leading by example and working with international partners to safeguard our planet for future generations.”

Lammy, via a post on the social media platform X, said it was an “honour” to host President Ali.

He wrote: “His government has spearheaded biodiversity protections and we’re proud to be new signatories to the Global Biodiversity Alliance – an important step in delivering on our COP30 commitment.”

The UK has joined the Global Biodiversity Alliance, an international initiative spearheaded by Guyana, outgoing British High Commissioner Jane Miller announced last week.

Recently, Lammy, had stated that Guyana has rightfully earned its place as a global leader in forest and biodiversity conservation.

Speaking on the United for Biodiversity: The Alliance Podcast with Kiana Wilburg, Lammy, who has Guyanese roots, praised the country’s innovative strategies to secure recognition for its stewardship of its forest, positioning it at the forefront of climate negotiations.

“People often forget how crucial Guyana is to the Guiana Shield and the Amazon Basin,” he said, adding: “Guyana is well placed to lead this agenda.”

Due to Guyana’s proactive steps and the importance of the fight against climate change, Lammy stated that the UK government will continue to support efforts in Guyana through various initiatives.

For example, the UK’s International Climate Finance initiative has allocated more than US$15.7 billion to climate-resilient projects.

Lammy said that the importance of biodiversity to the fight against climate change is also being recognised and will be honoured by Britain as well.

“We remain committed in our development spending to support climate initiatives and to emphasise nature as well as climate…[and] absolutely 100 per cent to support biodiversity loss,” Lammy explained, noting: “You [Guyana] do that principally through ensuring communities who might lose out are able to get employment and livelihoods, and that means standing alongside…Amerindian communities.”

The Dr Ali-led administration is promoting biodiversity conservation and aims to unite world leaders to discuss global solutions.