Guyana’s rides waves of global uncertainty

–registers 19.3% economic growth, with significant 14.3% growth in non-oil sector in 2025

–on course for double digit growth this year, Dr. Singh says

DESPITE a year of global economic uncertainty, Guyana showed impressive resilience in 2025. The country achieved an estimated 19.3 per cent growth in overall real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and 14.3 per cent growth in non-oil GDP.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, shared this information during his presentation of Budget 2026 to the National Assembly.

Dr. Singh pointed out that Guyana’s performance stood in stark contrast to the uneven growth and cautious outlook of the global economy. He praised the country’s strong policy framework under the PPP/C Government for enabling sustained growth even in challenging times.

Economic growth was fueled by strong results in both the oil and gas sector and a thriving non-oil economy. The latter benefitted from solid activity in agriculture, mining, construction, and services. The agriculture, forestry, and fishing sector grew by 11.5 per cent, with all sub-sectors showing gains.

Notably, the sugar industry expanded by 26.5 per cent, while rice and livestock grew by 15.7 and 12.5 per cent, respectively. The fishing and forestry industries also posted growth of 6.5 and 2.7 per cent.

The extractive industries experienced some of the most significant gains, expanding by 21 per cent in 2025. Oil production reached 261.1 million barrels, thanks to the startup of the One Guyana Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel.

The gold industry grew by 11.6 per cent, and bauxite output soared by 53.4 per cent. The manufacturing sector grew by 20 per cent, driven by increased output in sugar, rice, and non-metallic products. Construction surged by 31 per cent, supported by major public infrastructure projects and private investment.

Looking ahead, Dr. Singh expects continued strong growth for 2026. Overall GDP is projected to rise by 16.2 per cent, while non-oil GDP is expected to increase by 10.8 per cent. The oil and gas sector is forecasted to grow by 17.9 per cent, with production likely to reach nearly 307 million barrels. The construction sector is expected to keep its upward trend, growing by 25.4 per cent, while agriculture and manufacturing are predicted to expand by 7.6 and 12.9 per cent, respectively.

“Guyana’s economy remains one of the fastest-growing in the world,” Dr. Singh stated, adding: “Our ongoing diversification and careful management will ensure that growth stays inclusive and sustainable.”