GCCI commends govt’s people-centric, development-attuned Budget 2026

THE Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has commended the Government of Guyana for its strategic focus on the development of its people and significant provisions to bolster the growth of the business community through targeted interventions in Budget 2026.

The Chamber, in a press statement, welcomed initiatives such as the removal of corporate tax on agriculture and agro-processing businesses; expansion of export allowance to include timber products; removal of Value Added Tax (VAT) on locally made furniture and jewellery, and importation of security equipment, and the attention being paid on the development of the tourism sector.

Anticipated to have a transformational effect on the playing field for Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises in particular, the GCCI applauded the provision for US$100 million into the development of the zero-interest development bank.

“When viewed in conjunction with measures such as the introduction of flat tax on double-cab pick-ups; the removal of VAT on new vehicles below 1500CCs and all-terrain vehicles, and the continuation of freight charge relief, these interventions by the government reflect commitment to the prosperity of the business sector and the people of Guyana,” GCCI said.

The GCCI congratulated the government on tabling the $1.558 trillion budget that is expected to improve the lives of all Guyanese, and remains committed to working with the government for the advancement of Guyana’s business sector and economy.