‘People sensitive, very unique’

-economist, PSC stakeholder share views on 2026 National Budget

THE 2026 National Budget is one that is truly remarkable. Unveiled on Monday by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, the $1.558 trillion budget is one that is expected to aid in the growth of the economy and the advancements of several initiatives.

Economist Richard Rambarran in a live broadcast provided the nation with a breakdown of the budget, explaining how it translates to something tangible for Guyanese.

According to him, the budget in the first component outlines the performance of the economy during the preceding year, 2025.

It then highlights what the government plans/ intends to do in 2026. “The third big component of the budget, which is really the part that a lot of people tune in for, because those are the key measures that really impact on people’s lives. So, in this instance, we have perhaps about 31 measures that were presented in the National Assembly,” he explained.

Highlighting the key aspects of the budget from key sectors such as social services, education, health, agriculture, among others, Rambarran noted the growth of Budget 2026 from $1.38 trillion last year to $1.588 trillion in 2026.

“Generally, economists tend to view anything around four per cent growth as being something that is healthy. So, you can imagine an economy in which oil is such a readily talked-about commodity growing at 14.3 per cent in 2025. That is a number to certainly hold on to,” the economist said.

Meanwhile, Private Sector Commission stakeholder, Dr. Komal Singh also commenting that as an investor and Chair of the Shipping Association, Budget 2026 is a “very unique” one.

“Having seen, Dr. Ashni, read through almost every single sector, you can actually align those measures with where we are as of today, and you can actually visualize where we will be in the next five years in this country. It was very also interesting to see that it was strategically aligned with the manifesto, but most importantly, it’s also people sensitive. It also focuses a lot of private sector development. And most importantly, it creates an environment that we see continuing economic growth,” Singh said.

He said we can see not only economic growth, but sustainability for Guyanese, and local businesses. Continuing, he said, “Overall, I think the budget is an excellent one. It will benefit the entire country, and you will see a lot of rippling effects going on to the ordinary people on the streets.”