$113.2B allocation to ‘agri’ sector central to Guyana’s resilience, diversification efforts

SENIOR Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh on Monday set out a wide‑ranging vision to transform Guyana’s agriculture sector into a resilient, high‑value engine of development and economic growth, unveiling a suite of investments and policy priorities that span across sugar, rice, livestock, coconut and other emerging value chains.

Speaking to the sector’s centrality to national resilience, Dr. Singh during the presentation of the 2026 national budget announced a $113.2 billion allocation to support food security.

He said the government will continue to invest heavily in storage and post‑harvest infrastructure, green technologies and expanding industrial complexes, with the aim of opening 100,000 acres of new arable land to boost capacity.

“Agriculture and food security sit at the centre of Guyana’s economic strategy for resilience. Government has invested, and will continue to invest heavily in projects, initiatives and systems that keep the Guyanese people fed, that improve incomes for our farmers, and that reduce Guyana’s exposure to external shocks,” the finance minister said.

The minister disclosed that farmers will benefit from improved extension services and the soon to be implemented Agriculture Information System (AIS) allowing them to receive timely delivery of information through digital platforms.

RICE

Rice remains a core focus as Dr. Singh detailed production‑oriented interventions to expand acreage and yields, build drying floors, invest in seed processing facilities and rice milling, promote domestic fertiliser production, and increase climate‑controlled silo storage.

The sum of $430 million has been budgeted to support the continued development of the rice sector.

DRAINAGE AND IRRIGATION

Recognising the importance of critical drainage and irrigation systems across the country, the sum of $81.9 billion has been allocated to continue improvement countrywide.

He outlined the government’s strategic polices and plans to invest in agriculture expanding food security efforts and economic growth.

“Over the next five years, government’s vision is to reinforce agriculture as a major pillar of Guyana’s diversification efforts, and to buttress Guyana’s place in the region as the leader in food security. We will continue to work to improve production and productivity, improve market access, and increase farm and household income,” the minister added.

DIVERSIFICATION AND HIGHER VALUED CROPS

The government, he said, will support mega farms developed with private‑sector partners and the increased production of high-valued crops and vegetables through the construction of greenhouses, tunnel farming and hydroponics.

The coconut industry will to see expansion with an additional 5,000 acres of production and the construction of a state‑of‑the‑art processing facility to boost product development.

Corn, soybean and poultry value‑chain investments will target thousands of acres and tens of thousands of tonnes of output to support feedstock needs.

To this end the sums of $3.3 billion has been allocated for other crops, $1.9 billion for the livestock industry, $1.5 billion for the fisheries and aquaculture industry, $745 million for the agro-processing sector and $195 million for the coconut industry.

Plant health will also see priority investments with strengthened plant protection and quarantine services with improved surveillance and integrated pest management strategies, there will be expanded extension outreach to ensure new technologies and planting materials are effectively adopted at farm level.

Dr. Singh tied these massive investments to the governments expansive economic strategy highlighting benefits in job creation, rural revitalisation, increased farmer incomes and greater export competitiveness.