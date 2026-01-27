Budget 2026 lives up to expectations

-Amerindian Affairs Minister says

MINISTER of Amerindian Affairs, Sarah Browne, on Monday expressed satisfaction with the 2026 National Budget, noting that it has “definitely lived up to expectations.”

“I’m really pleased with what’s in it for Amerindian people in particular, because not just with what’s in the ministry’s budget, but there’s overlapping. The sectors would overlap in terms of how we benefit as well. So, while the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs have direct intervention in terms of the Amerindian Development Fund being $5 billion to be used across villages, and while we have still resources from carbon credit funds. While we still have capital projects that are budgeted for, we will still benefit from all the measures that are set out in the national budget for the social sector as well as agriculture sector, especially too with the reduction of the removal of all taxes on ATVs, because ATVs are the main mode of transportation, particularly in the mountains,” she said.

In presenting the budget to the National Assembly, Senior Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh disclosed that under the Amerindian Development Fund and Presidential Grants, a total of $5 billion was spent in 2025, to foster economic, eco-tourism, agricultural and infrastructural growth. For 2026, $5 billion dollars is budgeted for 2026 to continue support to Amerindian communities.

Excluding carbon credit transfers, a total of $7.5 billion is earmarked in 2026 for the continuation of support to Amerindian Communities.