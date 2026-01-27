Expansion of integrated service centres, citizen portals, e-id cards to transform service delivery

FROM new E-ID cards, AI-powered virtual assistants to integrated service systems, the government is continuing its aggressive push for a “Digital Guyana” with Budget 2026.

During his Budget 2026 presentation, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh said the government’s ambitious digitalisation agenda is aimed at modernising the way that public services are delivered, leveraging technology for improved efficiency and transparency.

The national Electronic Identification (e-ID) system will facilitate a more coordinated approach to public service delivery, and allow for biometric verification and validation of individuals through a single identifier that enables more efficient interactions with all agencies across the government, Minister Singh said.

Registration commenced for the national e-ID cards enrolling over 4,700 persons in 2025, he disclosed, noting that two different types of e-ID cards exist for citizens and resident non-citizens. The resident non-citizen card will be issued to persons who have valid work permits.

Within the next five years, the government will develop a new Digital Guyana aligned with world class standards for more responsive public services.

In 2026, several initiatives will be advanced toward the realisation of Digital Guyana to ensure client and user experience with the government agencies is both timely and responsive.

GovConnect app will offer online scheduling of appointments and queue management to reduce waiting times, while the Citizen Connect App will allow the public to submit complaints or concerns to the government while ensuring accountability in the resolution of issues.

The Citizen Connect App is on schedule to be launched later this month, he said.

Additionally, AskGov, another initiative on the cards, will be a 24/7 AI assistant that answers questions and guide users through government transactions.

Dr. Singh also stated that the government will develop a MyGuyana Citizen Portal as a whole-of-government single central gateway allowing every citizen to access government services. The portal in conjunction with the e-ID card system will enable an efficient citizen-centred interaction.

The minister was clear that the objective to improve delivery of public services to every citizen regardless of where they reside will be achieved through decentralisation of government services.

This has already resulted in operationalisation of Integrated Service Centres (ISCs) being rolled out with the first location in Leonora and expansions to follow to other regions in 2026, he said.

The ISCs will offer e-ID, passport, tax administration and general registry services in a “one stop shop experience,” the minister said.

In addition, several government agencies have already taken actions to digitalise citizen-facing services and decentralise the delivery of their services to previously underserved areas.

“The aim is simple and clear – our government will ensure that basic services are easily accessible to all Guyanese,” Dr Singh said.