News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Businessman charged with fraud in U.S. elected Guyana opposition leader
Leader of the Opposition, U.S.-indicted Azruddin Mohamed
Leader of the Opposition, U.S.-indicted Azruddin Mohamed

(Reuters) GUYANA opposition lawmakers, on Monday, elected businessman and newly minted politician Azruddin Mohamed as their leader, even as he fights extradition to the U.S. on fraud and corruption charges.
U.S. prosecutors allege Mohamed and his father Nazar conspired to commit fraud and launder money through their gold exporting firm, Mohamed’s Enterprise, to enrich themselves and defraud the government of Guyana.
The men, who were indicted in Florida but deny wrongdoing, were briefly detained in October. They are contesting the extradition proceedings in court.
“The process was very smooth. No hiccups. No delay. In less than five minutes, I was elected leader of the opposition, ready to serve the people of this country,” Mohamed told journalists after the vote.
His political party, We Invest in Nationhood, is less than a year old but became the top opposition force in parliament in September’s election, winning 16 of 65 seats.
The Guyanese government, which Mohamed has accused of persecuting him because of his entry into politics, has said making him opposition leader could taint the legislature. Mohamed’s position does not grant him immunity from extradition.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
New agro-processing facilities for Parika, Lethem
Highly sustainable, diversified, people-centred tourism industry being built
Low-income mortgage ceiling to increase to $30M as gov’t deepens housing push
‘People sensitive, very unique’
GCCI commends govt’s people-centric, development-attuned Budget 2026
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2026 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.