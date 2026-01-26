Modern Garroway Roundabout nears completion

THE transformation of the Garroway Roundabout, well known as the Four-Way Corner, will be bringing immediate and long-term benefits to residents, commuters, and businesses in Onderneeming, Region One and surrounding communities.

As part of the $1.2 billion Onderneeming Road Development Project, the almost complete roundabout is designed to significantly improve traffic flow at one of the busiest intersections in the area. With construction works finished and only road markings and signage remaining, the junction is set to operate more efficiently, reducing congestion, confusion, and delays for motorists throughout the day.

The Onderneeming population is vastly growing, and the upgrade was badly needed, according to residents. Roundabouts are internationally recognised for improving road safety, and the Garroway upgrade is no exception.

The new design at Onderneeming creates a safer environment for drivers, pedestrians, cyclists, and especially schoolchildren who traverse the area daily.

According to Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Madanlall Ramraj, the benefits extend beyond safety, and will enable smoother traffic movements. It will reduce travel time for workers commuting to and from their jobs, easier access for farmers and vendors transporting produce, and improved connectivity for residents conducting daily business. Public transportation operators will also experience fewer bottlenecks, improving reliability for passengers.

The roundabout is one of several major components of the 10,641-metre road project executed across eleven lots in three phases. Together, these works are strengthening the road network, enhancing durability, and creating infrastructure capable of supporting increasing traffic and future development in the region.

“By improving connectivity and accessibility, the project is also expected to stimulate economic activity, encourage investment, and make the community more welcoming to visitors,” Minister Ramraj said.

During an inspection on Saturday, the minister emphasised that these on-site visits ensure the works meet required standards and are delivered in keeping with the government’s commitment to real, people-centred development.

With the Garroway Roundabout nearing full completion, residents of Onderneeming can look forward to safer roads, faster travel, and a more modern roadway system that supports both daily life and long-term growth in Region Two.