Excitement builds as Palmyra Multipurpose Stadium nears completion

BERBICE is poised to benefit from a major transformation in sports and community development with the completion of the Palmyra Multipurpose Facility in Region Six.

During a visit to the facility on Saturday, Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Steven Jacobs, said its completion will complement other major investments, such as the Albion Cricket Academy, the New Amsterdam synthetic track, multiple boxing gyms across the country, and future projects such as a deep-water port and the new Berbice Bridge.

Minister Jacobs said the government’s investment in the Palmyra facility forms part of a broader national strategy to create a sustainable sports ecosystem that nurtures talent, strengthens communities, and generates economic opportunities.

“This is the vision of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic government. No one in Berbice would have imagined five or six years ago that we would have a stadium. Now we are seeing the reality of this,” he outlined.

Minister Jacobs also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting former athletes through a career pathway programme, enabling them to return to communities as coaches and mentors, passing on knowledge and experience to the next generation.

Member of Parliament Zamal Hussain welcomed the development, noting Berbice’s long-standing contribution to cricket and national sports.

“Berbice has consistently produced some of Guyana’s finest cricketers. This multipurpose stadium will not only enhance sporting performance but will also stimulate economic activity,” he said.

The MP further pointed to the wider economic spill-over effects, including accommodation services, transportation, logistics, creative industries, and opportunities within the Orange Economy through concerts and other large-scale events.

Former West Indies player Devendra Bishoo described the facility as a historic milestone for Berbice, noting that such infrastructure was unimaginable during his early playing years.

“This is a game-changer for young people. The opportunities that will come from a facility like this are tremendous, not just for cricket, but for community development as a whole,” Bishoo said.

The stadium is expected to play a central role in transforming Berbice into a hub for sport, culture, and economic activity, reflecting the government’s people-centred approach to national development.

The visit brought together key stakeholders, including former national and West Indies cricketers Jonathan Foo, Veerasammy Permaul, Asad Fudadin, Devendra Bishoo, and Sewnarine Chattergoon, many of whom have early ties to the region. (DPI)