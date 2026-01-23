US Ambassador says Speaker has right to his opinion

–doesn’t feel the US was targeted in comment

UNITED States Ambassador to Guyana, Nicole Theriot, has said that she does not view the Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir’s recent comments as a target, as he is entitled to express his opinion.

The Ambassador was responding to questions following comments made by Nadir earlier this week in which he defended the functioning of the 13th Parliament, and criticised claims from sections of the opposition and media that the National Assembly has been non-functioning.

“I don’t feel like he targeted us. I think he was simply expressing his opinion which he has a right to do,” Theriot told sections of the local press on Thursday.

Nadir during an address on Tuesday, had defended the functioning of the 13th Parliament, rejecting what he described as “lies” and “vitriol” from sections of the opposition and media on pronouncing the National Assembly as non-functioning.

He firmly rejected these claims, reminding the nation that over 90 questions and five motions have already been received, processed, and communicated to opposition members by the Clerk, demonstrating that Parliament has been functional since it was convened on November 3.

The Speaker pledged to continue his tenure in full adherence to the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, stressing that he would act “without fear or favour, affection or ill will,” and was duty-bound to preserve the dignity of the House.

He then directly addressed comments reportedly made by some diplomats, which he suggested, contributed to the perception that the National Assembly had been inactive. While he expressed gratitude for the historic support of the diplomatic community in the restoration and strengthening of democracy in Guyana, he maintained that in this instance, the positions taken by some diplomats were misinformed.