‘This would be a stain, a burden’

–Speaker Nadir stands by reservations about Mohamed being elected

SPEAKER of Guyana’s National Assembly Manzoor Nadir has defended his handling of the upcoming election for Leader of the Opposition, saying his decisions were guided by the Constitution and the Rule of Law rather than political calculation.

In a broadcast interview on the National Communications Network (NCN), Nadir, on Thursday, rejected suggestions that he had intentionally delayed the election.

He said that a number of factors informed his approach, including concerns about the integrity and reputation of the National Assembly. Nadir said he had examined international precedents and the constitutional framework to arrive at his position.

Responding to criticism that his stance risked compromising the Speaker’s neutrality, Nadir acknowledged his “very strong” personal views on the elevation of the US-indicted We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) leader, Azruddin Mohamed, but emphasised that he was bound to act according to the Constitution and Standing Orders.

He said the Constitution does not prescribe a specific timeframe for conducting the opposition leader election, and that he would ensure the election proceeds in accordance with the Law.

The Speaker also addressed concerns that electing a person facing serious charges could confer undue protection.

He said parliamentary privilege is limited, chiefly covering words spoken and acts within sittings of the National Assembly, and does not grant immunity from prosecution for matters outside of parliamentary proceedings.

Nevertheless, Nadir warned that electing such an individual could tarnish the country’s reputation, and suggested that Guyana might consider legislative reforms similar to measures adopted elsewhere to bar persons facing serious charges from holding high parliamentary office.

“No matter the amount of massaging, erasing, everything that we do, you will still have to work hard to remove that stain, and this is what will be a burden on Guyana,” he said.

He reiterated his commitment to impartiality, and to conducting the business of the House.

“Can I still be impartial? Of course, I can be impartial. Of course, I will conduct the business of the House without fear or favour. I have the rules; I have the Constitution. I have the Standing Orders,” Nadir said, adding: “I intend to serve to the best of my ability, without fear or favour.”

Earlier this week, Nadir announced that the Leader of the Opposition will be elected on Monday, January 26, 2026, at 10:00 hrs.

Nadir had noted that he found himself in a difficult constitutional position, presiding over the election of the presumptive candidate, Mohamed, who is currently facing extradition proceedings alongside his father before the local courts.

He argued that such a development would be unprecedented in the Westminster parliamentary tradition, warning that elevating a wanted individual to the post of Opposition Leader would tarnish Guyana’s international image.

Nadir appealed to MPs to approach the process with a sense of duty, morality, and patriotism.

Back in October last, a federal grand jury in Miami returned an indictment, charging the father and son with participating in a multi-year scheme to evade millions of dollars in taxes and royalties owed to the Government of Guyana through fraudulent gold export practices and related money laundering activities.

According to court documents, Nazar, 72, and Azruddin, 38, were owners of Mohamed’s Enterprise, a gold wholesaler and exporter in Guyana that sold gold to buyers in Miami and Dubai.

Both were sanctioned by the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control in June 2024.