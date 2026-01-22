Police probe robbery at Mara Mara Backdam

POLICE in Regional Division #7 have launched an investigation into a robbery under arms that occurred Tuesday afternoon at Mara Mara Backdam, Middle Mazaruni River.

The incident took place between 16:30 hours and 17:00 hours and involved a 32-year-old gold miner of Blankenburg, West Coast Demerara.

According to preliminary investigations, the miner was travelling from a mining pit to his camp along with two co-workers on an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) when they were intercepted by an armed man who emerged from nearby bushes and ordered them to dismount.

During the encounter, the suspect discharged a round which struck one of the workers — a 62-year-old Brazilian gold miner — on his left foot above the ankle.

Police said two additional masked gunmen, each armed with what appeared to be firearms, later joined the first suspect. The men were then taken to their mining camp, which was subsequently ransacked. However, no valuables were reportedly stolen.

The suspects later escaped from the area with the ATV and fled in an unknown direction.

The injured miner was transported to the Bartica Regional Hospital, where he is currently receiving medical treatment. His condition was not immediately disclosed.

Police said efforts are ongoing to locate and apprehend the suspects as investigations continue.