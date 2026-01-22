Nandlall schools Charrandass on Fugitive Offenders Act

ATTORNEY GENERAL and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, has sharply criticised former Member of Parliament Charrandass Persaud for what he described as a flawed understanding of extradition law, insisting that his description of the Mohameds as “fugitive offenders” is both legally sound and supported by statute and case law.

Nandlall made this known while speaking on his weekly programme Issues in the News, during which he addressed a video in which Persaud objected to the terminology used by the Attorney General, claiming it was “grammatically incorrect” and “legally incorrect”.

Nandlall rejected that assertion outright and stated, “I am very careful when I use legal terminology.”

To this end, the Attorney General noted that the answer to Persaud’s objection lies plainly within Guyana’s laws.

As such, he referred directly to the Fugitive Offenders Act, Chapter 10:04, and read from the statutory definition.

“A fugitive offender means a person who is accused or alleged to be unlawfully at large, or alleged to be unlawfully at large after conviction,” he said.

The AG further explained that the law applies to a person “who is accused of an extraditable offence committed within the jurisdiction of Guyana or any Commonwealth country or any foreign territory and/or is suspected to be in any country or territory other than the country and territory in which the offence was committed”.

Nandlall highlighted that the Act makes clear that conviction is not a prerequisite. “So he’s a person who is accused, not a person who is convicted,” he said.

He added, “The laws of Guyana say that what you want me to call him, if the laws of Guyana say that he’s a fugitive offender.”

It was against this backdrop that he again referred Persaud and other critics to the primary source, urging them to read the Fugitive Offenders Act.

Nandlall also placed Guyana’s legislation within a wider Commonwealth legal context, pointing to equivalent terminology used in England. “In England, the legislation in England describes such a person as a fugitive criminal,” he said, explaining that English law applies to “any person accused or convicted of an extradition crime committed within the jurisdiction of any foreign state who is in or is suspected of being in some part of our Majesty’s dominion”.

While reinforcing his position by citing other authorities, the Attorney General said, “Our act describes him as a fugitive offender.”

“So I hope that Charrandass would stand educated, and so would the rest of the persons who seem to have some objection to the use of that term.”