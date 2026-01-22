IATA, Government in talks to improve operations and service at CJIA

GUYANA is exploring technical co-operation with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) as part of efforts to modernise operations and improve service delivery at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), officials said on Wednesday.

A technical team from IATA met with Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation, Deodat Indar and senior management of the airport to identify areas where international expertise could support improvements in efficiency, passenger processing, and overall airport performance.

The discussions come as passenger traffic through CJIA continues to rise alongside Guyana’s rapid economic expansion and growing regional and international connectivity.

According to officials, the talks focused on strengthening service-level standards, improving operational workflows, and introducing digital solutions aimed at reducing wait times and easing congestion at key points in the passenger journey.

As part of the visit, IATA conducted a workshop with airport staff on international service standards and best practices in passenger-focused airport management.

CJIA’s Chief Executive Officer, Ramesh Ghir, said the airport’s management is prioritising improvements to the passenger experience, with particular emphasis on cutting processing times and creating a smoother flow through the terminal.

He said collaboration with airlines and IATA is expected to play a key role in achieving those goals, especially as traffic volumes increase.

IATA’s Area Manager for the Caribbean, Annaleen Lord, said the organisation is expanding its technical support to airports in the region to help them adapt to changing expectations in global air travel.

The visiting delegation also included Alejandro Pineda, Senior Manager of Consulting, and Jürgen Renner, Principal of Airport Consulting. Senior Adviser on Aviation to the Ministry of Public Utilities and Aviation, Lenox Shuman, also participated in the discussions.

Officials did not announce any specific projects or timelines, but said the engagement was part of a broader push to ensure that the country’s main international airport keeps pace with growing demand and meets international service and operational standards.