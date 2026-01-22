National Ramadan Village set to return bigger, more inclusive and culturally rich

GEORGETOWN is set to come alive once again with faith, culture and community as the National Ramadan Village 2026 opens its gates on Sunday, February 15, at the Muslim Youth Organization (MYO) grounds, promising its biggest and most ambitious edition yet.

Now in its third year, the Ramadan Village has grown into one of Guyana’s most anticipated faith-based and cultural events, drawing thousands of visitors from across the country and the diaspora. The initiative, a collaboration among the Central Islamic Organization of Guyana (CIOG), the Guyana Islamic Trust (GIT) and the Muslim Youth Organization, in partnership with the Government of Guyana, will operate throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

Organisers say this year’s village will be larger, more family-friendly and richer in programming, featuring expanded booths, nightly spiritual activities, a children’s play park, Islamic heritage tours and an international guest speaker.

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, Head of Education and Dawah at CIOG, Shaikh Moeen ul-Hack, said the village has become a landmark spiritual and cultural gathering in Guyana’s national calendar.

“The National Ramadan Village 2026 will be launched on February 15, and the Central Islamic Organization, Guyana Islamic Trust and MYO, in collaboration with the Government of Guyana, are pleased to announce its return,” he said, noting that the initiative—conceived under President Irfaan Ali’s vision—has steadily grown in scale and impact.

He said the village continues to attract Guyanese from all walks of life, as well as visitors from overseas, creating a space where Muslims and non-Muslims alike can learn about Islamic traditions, culture and values in an open and welcoming environment.

One of the highlights of this year’s programme will be the participation of Ustadha Ieasha Prime of The Gambia, an Islamically trained educator, activist and public speaker, and Director of the Yan Taro Project, a charitable organisation focused on empowering Muslim women.

“She is passionate about educating and empowering Muslim women to become leaders,” Shaikh Moeen explained.

Throughout the month, the village will host nightly spiritual programmes, including the breaking of the fast, night prayers and additional evening prayers led by respected religious leaders. Islamic scholars will also deliver presentations focusing on youth development, women’s empowerment, and the spiritual virtues of fasting and faith.

The village will operate from Friday to Sunday, starting at 16:00 hours, during Ramadan, which is expected to begin around February 19, 2026, depending on the sighting of the moon.

Beyond the spiritual observances, the 2026 edition will place even greater emphasis on culture, history and family engagement. The grounds will feature more than 80 booths offering a wide range of local and international halal cuisine, traditional souqs, Islamic literature, clothing, art and gift items, as well as educational exhibits highlighting the history and contributions of Muslims in Guyana.

Vice President of the Muslim Youth Organization, Brother Imran Ali, said organisers are anticipating approximately 30,000 visitors over the course of the month.

“This year, we expect over 80 booths featuring a wide range of offerings. We will have local, Arabian, Indian and other international cuisine, along with clothing, accessories, gift items and literature,” he said.

A major new addition this year will be a large children’s play park, aimed at making the village more engaging for families.

“We are also introducing a new, large play park for children, ensuring that the event caters to all ages,” Ali said.

Visitors will also be able to take part in Islamic heritage tours, organised in collaboration with the Guyana Tourism Authority. The tours will offer participants an opportunity to explore the historical roots and contributions of Islam in Guyana, adding an educational dimension to the overall experience.

Organisers say the National Ramadan Village is not just about observance, but about building bridges, strengthening community bonds and celebrating Guyana’s multicultural identity.

With its mix of worship, learning, food, culture and family-friendly activities, the National Ramadan Village 2026 is shaping up to be not only a centre of spiritual reflection, but also a vibrant showcase of the country’s diversity—inviting all Guyanese to come, learn, share and connect throughout the holy month.