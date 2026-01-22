Three charged in connection with 70kg cocaine find

THREE men appeared in the Leonora Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday in connection with one of the year’s most significant drug-trafficking matters, following the discovery of 70.008 kilograms of cocaine by the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) last week.

Devon Haynes and Narindra Singh were arraigned before Magistrate George on Wednesday, charged with possession of the large quantity of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. Both men pleaded not guilty, and bail was refused. They were remanded to prison and are due to return to court on February 20, 2026.

Also appearing before the court was Mark Jainarine, charged with aiding in the commission of trafficking the 70.008 kilograms of cocaine.

He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of $600,000. His matter has likewise been adjourned to February 20.

The cocaine haul — equivalent to roughly 154 pounds — was seized on Sunday in Parika, East Bank Essequibo, when CANU officers acted on information received and arrested four individuals at the scene.

Just days before the court appearances, CANU announced the arrest of four men in connection with the 70kg seizure — one of the larger single cocaine finds in recent months.

Guyana has seen a notable increase in drug seizures over the past two years, with authorities attributing the rise to both increased trafficking attempts and enhanced interdiction operations.

In 2024 alone, CANU seized a record approximately 5,094 kilograms of cocaine, part of a broader narcotics haul that included thousands of kilograms of cannabis and other drugs.

Smaller, but still significant, seizures continued through 2025. CANU intercepted more than 50 pounds (23.958kg) of cocaine in Hydronie in November, and nearly 67 kilograms at Cheddi Jagan International Airport last September.