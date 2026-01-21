Speaker Nadir sets Opposition Leader selection meeting for Monday

-cautions Opposition MPs against choosing an ‘international fugitive,’ tarnishing country’s image

SPEAKER of the National Assembly Manzoor Nadir on Tuesday evening announced that the Leader of the Parliamentary Opposition will be elected on Monday, January 26, 2026, at 10:00 hrs.

Addressing the nation on the National Communications Network (NCN), the speaker disclosed that he has instructed the Clerk of the National Assembly to convene a meeting of all non-governmental Members of Parliament on Monday for the purpose of electing the Opposition Leader.

“I’ve asked the Clerk of the National Assembly to convene a meeting of all the non-governmental Members of Parliament for 10am on Monday, the 26th of January 2026, and this is for the election of the Leader of the Opposition,” Nadir stated.

He further urged those involved in the process to act responsibly, underscoring the importance of the office.

“I pray and I trust that those involved in this process of electing the leader of the opposition would be guided by the dignity of the house, the reputation of our country and the sanctity of the responsibility that has been entrusted upon them by the electorate,” he added.

Nadir also used the opportunity to defend the functioning of the 13th Parliament, rejecting what he described as “lies” and “vitriol” from sections of the opposition and media on pronouncing the National Assembly as non-functioning.

He firmly rejected these claims, reminding the nation that over 90 questions and five motions have already been received, processed, and communicated to opposition members by the Clerk, demonstrating that Parliament has been functional since it was convened on November 3.

The speaker pledged to continue his tenure in full adherence to the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, stressing that he would act “without fear or favour, affection or ill will,” and was duty-bound to preserve the dignity of the House.

He then directly addressed comments reportedly made by some diplomats, which he suggested contributed to the perception that the National Assembly had been inactive, while he expressed gratitude for the historic support of the diplomatic community in the restoration and strengthening of democracy in Guyana, he maintained that in this instance, the positions taken by some diplomats were misinformed.

‘INTERNATIONAL FUGITIVE’

Nadir noted that he found himself in a difficult constitutional position presiding over the election of the presumptive candidate, the We Invest in Nationhood Leader, Azurddin Mohamed, who is currently facing extradition proceedings alongside his father before the local courts.

“If opposition Members of Parliament feel it morally right to elect an international fugitive, then the stain on our Parliament and our country rests solely with them,” the speaker said.

He argued that such a development would be unprecedented in the Westminster parliamentary tradition, warning that elevating a wanted individual to the post of Opposition Leader would tarnish Guyana’s international image.

“I have a responsibility, to preserve the dignity of the house. I have found myself in this difficult position to hold the election of the Leader of the Opposition when I know that the presumptive Leader of the Opposition to be elected, is an international fugitive.”

In making his case, he drew reference to the late Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar.

The speaker further noted that he will not pander to threats or bullying.

“No international fugitive, no wanted man or woman, nor their acolytes inside or outside of the House will faze me in the discharge of my constitutional duties,” he asserted.

He appealed to MPs to approach the process with a sense of duty, morality, and patriotism.

‘BACKYARD BULLYING’

During Tuesday night’s address, the WIN leader led supporters to a protest outside of Nadir’s home.

Nadir condemned these personal attacks, noting that his home and family have been subjected to surveillance and intrusions on their privacy.

“I have a constitutional right to the peaceful enjoyment of my home,” he said, insisting that this right has been “repeatedly violated” by the younger Mohamed and his supporters.

Nadir asserted he would not be intimidated by what he termed “backyard or front yard bullying.”