Guyana commits to regional collaboration to support science-driven, regenerative, climate-smart agriculture solutions -President Ali says

REAFFIRMING Guyana’s commitment to regional food security, President Dr. Irfaan Ali signalled his government’s continued support for science-driven, regenerative, climate-smart solutions to tackle agricultural challenges.

He made this known while recently addressing the inauguration of Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim as Director General of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA).

President Ali challenged heads of state and other stakeholders to not be defined by the ongoing crisis and challenges affecting the sector, but to embrace collaboration and forward-thinking initiatives to foresee a sustainable future for the region.

“I believe that clear priorities must guide our path. First, digital transformation must accelerate across the entire agricultural value chain. Technology can democratise opportunity, whether through precision agriculture, data driven decisions, or digital extension services,” the Head of State said adding: “Agriculture is not merely an economic sector for most of us. It is the backbone of rural prosperity. It represents a shield against climate risk and the foundation of human well-being, it feeds our people, stabilises our economies, and safeguards the future we owe to coming generations.”

To this end, he stressed that IICA’s role will be critical in fostering partnerships and transforming agri-food systems into engines of resilience, equity, and growth.

“We must champion regenerative and climate smart agriculture, our soils or biodiversity and our farmers depend on it. The question is not whether climate impacts will come, but whether our farmers will be prepared for these eventualities.”

He reminded his audience that Guyana is already partnering closely with the IICA on initiatives such as the Situation Room and the Center of Excellence which will provide crucial data driven support and solutions to not only Guyana but the wider Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

President Ali pointed out too, the need for the region to strengthen competitiveness to allow local producers to meet global standards, access new markets and add value through agro-processing, logistics and robust innovative ecosystems.

“Our producers must thrive for global standards, access new markets and add value at every stage, agro-processing, logistics and innovation ecosystems are no longer optional. They are essential,” he stressed.

In tandem, he noted that these efforts to improve the sector must also be translated into wealth creation, ensuring that women and are youth are at the centre stage of the transformation of the sector.

“Agricultural transformation must create wealth where it matters most, in rural communities, women, youth and marginalised groups. Must not be spectators of progress. They must be beneficiaries and leaders of it,” he said.

He stated too that placing nutrition at the heart of food security will improve not just availability but quality, diversity, and health.

“Nutrition must stand at the centre of food security. Food security is not only about availability, but it’s also about quality, diversity, and health. Guyana’s work on the bio fortified rice, including the commercialisation of IICA- 17 [bio fortified rice], demonstrates what science driven solutions can achieve.”

President Ali reiterated that Guyana stands ready to work closely with all partners to deliver results and build strong agri-food systems across the region.