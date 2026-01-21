Former PNCR Chair cautions against electing fugitive offender as Oppostion Leader

Former Chairman of the People’s National Congress (PNC) and member of parliament, Shurwayne Holder, has cautioned Opposition MPs against electing an individual facing unresolved extradition charges to the post of Leader of the Opposition, warning that such a move would undermine their moral authority.

Holder was at the time responding to recent comments made by the Speaker of the National Assembly in relation to We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) leader Azzurdin Mohamed, who is the presumptive candidate for leader of the opposition.

The speaker, Manzoor Nadir, last night said that he found himself in a difficult constitutional position presiding over the election of the presumptive candidate, who is currently facing extradition proceedings alongside his father before the local courts.

“If opposition Members of Parliament feel it morally right to elect an international fugitive, then the stain on our Parliament and our country rests solely with them,” the speaker said.

He argued that such a development would be unprecedented in the Westminster parliamentary tradition, warning that elevating a wanted individual to the post of Opposition Leader would tarnish Guyana’s international image.

Holder argued that the existence of the extradition matter was not speculative but formally established through official channels. He said the issue originated in a competent court in the United States and was supported by documentation presented to the Guyanese authorities by the US Government.

“Some might not be pleased about it, but this fact was officially established by documents presented to Guyana by the US Government, having its origin in a competent court of law in the United States of America,” Holder stated.

He went on to issue what he described as “humble advice” to sitting Opposition MPs, urging them to carefully consider the implications of their decision.

According to Holder, electing a leader who has not successfully cleared their name of allegations related to corruption, drugs or money laundering would be inconsistent with the Opposition’s frequent criticisms of the Government on those same issues.

“It will be hypocritical of you to complain about corruption, drugs or money-laundering if you choose to elect someone to lead you, who has not successfully cleared their name of those very charges,” he said, adding that the credibility of the Opposition would be compromised.

Back in October last, a federal grand jury in Miami returned an indictment charging the father and son with participating in a multi-year scheme to evade millions of dollars in taxes and royalties owed to the Government of Guyana through fraudulent gold export practices and related money laundering activities.

According to court documents, Nazar Mohamed, 72, and Azruddin Mohamed, 38, were owners of Mohamed’s Enterprise, a gold wholesaler and exporter in Guyana that sold gold to buyers in Miami and Dubai.

Back in October last, a federal grand jury in Miami returned an indictment charging the father and son with participating in a multi-year scheme to evade millions of dollars in taxes and royalties owed to the Government of Guyana through fraudulent gold export practices and related money laundering activities.

According to court documents, Nazar Mohamed, 72, and Azruddin Mohamed, 38, were owners of Mohamed’s Enterprise, a gold wholesaler and exporter in Guyana that sold gold to buyers in Miami and Dubai.

Nazar Mohamed is charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, and mail fraud. His son Azruddin Mohamed is charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and wire fraud.

The indictment also alleges that Azruddin Mohamed engaged in a separate scheme to evade over $1 million in Guyanese taxes in connection with the shipment of a Lamborghini from Miami to Guyana. The indictment also seeks forfeiture of approximately $5.3 million in gold bars shipped by Mohamed’s Enterprise that were seized at Miami International Airport on June 11, 2024.

Both were sanctioned by the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control in June 2024.