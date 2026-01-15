Police probe Triumph shooting that left taxi driver in critical condition

POLICE have launched an investigation into the attempted murder of a 31-year-old taxi driver who was shot in the head late Monday night in Triumph, East Coast Demerara.

The shooting occurred around 11:45 p.m. on January 12, 2026, in the vicinity of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) building in Region Four. The victim, a resident of Annandale West, East Coast Demerara, remains hospitalised in critical condition.

According to preliminary investigations, the man was travelling west along the public road in a motor car with another male occupant when they were allegedly pursued by several motorcyclists. While driving, a loud explosion was heard and the right-side glass of the vehicle shattered. The driver reportedly lost consciousness, causing the car to veer off and collide with a metal railing.

The injured man was rushed to the Enmore Regional Hospital, where doctors confirmed that he had sustained a gunshot wound to the head. He remains in serious condition.

Police have since examined and lodged the vehicle as part of the investigation. CCTV footage from the area has been reviewed, and several individuals have been questioned.

No arrests have been made so far, but investigators say they are pursuing several leads. The investigation is ongoing.