News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Police probe Triumph shooting that left taxi driver in critical condition
Shooting

POLICE have launched an investigation into the attempted murder of a 31-year-old taxi driver who was shot in the head late Monday night in Triumph, East Coast Demerara.
The shooting occurred around 11:45 p.m. on January 12, 2026, in the vicinity of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) building in Region Four. The victim, a resident of Annandale West, East Coast Demerara, remains hospitalised in critical condition.
According to preliminary investigations, the man was travelling west along the public road in a motor car with another male occupant when they were allegedly pursued by several motorcyclists. While driving, a loud explosion was heard and the right-side glass of the vehicle shattered. The driver reportedly lost consciousness, causing the car to veer off and collide with a metal railing.
The injured man was rushed to the Enmore Regional Hospital, where doctors confirmed that he had sustained a gunshot wound to the head. He remains in serious condition.
Police have since examined and lodged the vehicle as part of the investigation. CCTV footage from the area has been reviewed, and several individuals have been questioned.
No arrests have been made so far, but investigators say they are pursuing several leads. The investigation is ongoing.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
New passenger vessel arrives to boost transport for Region One
Works progressing on Land of Canaan leg of East Bank Highway
Sophia residents welcome road project expected to change area’s image
CJ to rule on Mohamed’s constitutional challenge, judicial review on February 2
Young entrepreneurs gain practical skills in Government’s poultry innovation initiative
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2026 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.