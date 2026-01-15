130 Region Three residents enroll in new BIT skills training programmes

A TOTAL of 130 residents from Region Three (Essequibo Islands–West Demerara) have enrolled in new skills training programmes being offered by the Board of Industrial Training (BIT), as the agency continues its efforts to expand technical and vocational education and improve employability across the country.

The programmes — in Information Technology, Commercial Food Preparation, Joinery, and Electrical Installation — are scheduled to begin on Monday, January 19, 2026, and will run for four months.

BIT officials said the courses are part of the government’s broader workforce development strategy aimed at equipping Guyanese with practical, job-ready skills, particularly in sectors such as construction, services and small business development, where demand for trained workers continues to grow.

Participants attended an orientation session ahead of the start of classes, where they were briefed on programme expectations, the structure of the training, and institutional guidelines.

The session was intended to prepare trainees for the demands of the courses and to set standards for attendance, performance and conduct.

The Board of Industrial Training, which operates under the Ministry of Labour, has been expanding its presence in several regions in recent years, offering free or low-cost training programmes targeted at school leavers, unemployed adults and individuals seeking to upgrade their skills.

Similar initiatives have been rolled out in Linden, Berbice and parts of the hinterland as part of efforts to build a more skilled and adaptable workforce.

Officials said the latest intake in Region Three reflects continued interest in technical and vocational training as more Guyanese seek certification and practical skills to improve their chances of employment or self-employment.