Teen bandit shot in robbery attempt at Brickdam, Georgetown

POLICE are investigating an alleged attempt to commit robbery under arms that occurred Wednesday morning at Brickdam, in front of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

The incident involved an 81-year-old pensioner and his 79-year-old brother, both residents of Robb Street, Georgetown.

According to preliminary investigations, the men were on their way to conduct official business when two males approached on a bicycle. One of the suspects, reportedly armed with a knife, attempted to snatch a haversack from the elderly man.

The victim raised an alarm, drawing the attention of bystanders. A 25-year-old licensed firearm holder in the vicinity discharged his weapon toward the suspects. A 13-year-old male from Albouystown was struck and fell to the ground, while the second suspect fled in an unknown direction.

Emergency Medical Technicians transported the injured suspect to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he is receiving treatment for a gunshot wound to his gluteal area.

CCTV footage from the area has been identified and is under review. The firearm used during the incident has been secured and lodged pending further investigation. Authorities say inquiries into the attempted robbery are ongoing.