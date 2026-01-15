Police destroy nearly 1,000 Cannabis plants in Canje Creek eradication operation

POLICE conducted a targeted cannabis eradication exercise at Wel te Vreeden, Canje Creek, Berbice, on Wednesday, destroying nearly 1,000 cannabis plants with an estimated street value of $965,580.

The operation, led by a Gazetted Officer, took place between 4:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and uncovered approximately 950 cannabis plants ranging from two to five feet in height on a one-acre plot. Officers also discovered a makeshift camp at the location.

Both the cannabis plants and the camp were destroyed by fire. No arrests were made, and the exercise was carried out without incident.

Authorities have confirmed that investigations into the source and cultivation of the plants are ongoing.

The operation forms part of the Police Force’s ongoing efforts to curb illegal drug cultivation in Guyana, particularly in Berbice, where cannabis farming has been reported in remote areas.