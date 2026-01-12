News Archives
Population count tops 878,000 – 2022 census report
Guyana’s population stood at 878,674 persons as of the 2022 National Population and Housing Census, according to preliminary results presented by the Bureau of Statistics on Monday.

The preliminary report further estimates that the country’s population would have grown to approximately 956,044 by 2024, reflecting continued demographic expansion.

Delivering brief remarks after receiving the preliminary report, Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, said the trend of population growth was expected.

“We have, as a Government under the leadership of President Ali, been investing a lot of effort to make our country a more hospitable country and a more attractive place for Guyanese nationals to live, work, invest, save, earn and retire, through the creation of economic opportunities and the establishment of conditions that are conducive to these objectives being realised,” Dr. Singh said.

He noted that these investments and policy efforts have contributed to more Guyanese choosing to remain in the country to live and work, while others who previously migrated are now exploring opportunities to return home.

According to Chief Statistician, Errol La Cruez, the preliminary census results cover a wide range of core indicators, including population count, population distribution by region and sex, household count and average household size, population density, local and foreign-born population, as well as population and building stock.

He acknowledged that the 2022 census was conducted under extraordinary global circumstances, unlike any previous enumeration exercise, pointing to the broader international challenges that characterised the period.

The 2022 exercise represents the 18th National Population and Housing Census conducted in Guyana. The previous census was carried out in 2012.

Officials have indicated that the preliminary findings will serve as a critical foundation for evidence-based policymaking, national planning and public investment decisions, with more detailed and final results to be released in subsequent reports.

