Trans Guyana announces reduction in airfares to all hinterland airstrips
Trans

TRANS Guyana Airways (TGA) has announced a reduction in airfares to all hinterland airstrips at which the government has completed full rehabilitation.

The company said the seven per cent reduction is a direct response to President Dr Irfaan Ali’s call for a direct reduction in airfares of local aircraft operators to hinterland locations.

This, according to TGA, is in recognition of the government’s commitment to the rehabilitation and upgrading of hinterland airstrips and, in particular, reducing the cost of travel to Guyana’s Amerindian communities.

The company will replicate this measure for all hinterland airstrips scheduled for complete upgrading when concluded, and for any similarly classified new airstrips.

Trans has, in the meantime, recommended that the Aircraft Operators’ Association of Guyana Inc (AOAG) request a meeting with the President and Minister for Public Utilities and Aviation, Minister Deodat Indar, to comprehensively address for the long-term a means of providing Amerindian communities access to domestic air travel at specifically reduced costs.

“Trans Guyana Airways is proud of the fact that we are, at present, the only ISSA Certified Operator under the IATA Standard Safety Assessment Programme in Guyana and provides a critical service to Lethem with its 19-passenger seat Beechcraft 1900D, with a high-flying, pressurised cabin, capable of comfort and safety and which is also available for executive, domestic and regional charter,” the company said.

Trans said it looks forward to the opportunity of extending its Beechcraft services to the major population centres of the hinterland, once the government expands airstrips in these areas sufficient to accommodate its and other like- aircraft services.

This will  not only provide an improved quality of passenger service, but contribute to the further reduction in the cost of airfares, the company said.

