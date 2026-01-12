Census 2022 preliminary results to be released this afternoon

The Bureau of Statistics is set to publicly release the Preliminary Results of the Guyana National Population and Housing Census 2022 this afternoon, Monday, January 12, 2026, during a formal presentation at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

Minister within the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, will officially receive the Preliminary Report on behalf of the Government and deliver the feature address at the event.

Ahead of the public launch, President Dr. Irfaan Ali confirmed that he received the first copy of the Preliminary Report from Deputy Census Officer and Deputy Chief Statistician, Vanessa Profitt, earlier today.

In a post on his official Facebook page, the President commended the Bureau of Statistics for what he described as the diligent and successful execution of the 2022 Census, highlighting the scale and complexity of the national exercise.

President Ali underscored the strategic importance of the data gathered, noting that the census findings will play a critical role in evidence-based policymaking, particularly in guiding public investment decisions and national development planning going forward.

Also present at the handing over of the Preliminary Report were Senior Minister in the Office of the President, Dr. Ashni Singh, and Chief Statistician of the Bureau of Statistics, Mr. Errol La Cruez.

The 2022 Population and Housing Census is regarded as one of the most significant statistical undertakings in Guyana’s recent history, providing an updated snapshot of the country’s demographic, social and housing profile. The preliminary results are expected to inform government policy, private-sector planning and development strategies across multiple sectors.

Further details are expected to be disclosed during this afternoon’s official presentation.