Gov’t tackling gaps in eco-tourism, resort-style accommodation

-Minister Rodrigues says, emphasises strong focus on encouraging small-scale investments

GOVERNMENT is intensifying efforts to position Guyana as an emerging tourism destination, with a strong focus on expanding accommodation options, encouraging local investment and widening access to incentives across the sector, according to Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Susan Rodrigues.

Speaking on Sunday’s episode of the Starting Point podcast, Rodrigues said a range of tax incentives already exists within the tourism, hospitality and services sectors, but noted that while progress has been made in hotel construction, gaps remain in eco-tourism and resort-style accommodation.

She explained that recent policy actions were shaped by the need to address those gaps. “One of the things that we are lacking in the sector is the expansion in accommodation, and that is what prompted us to publish the call for proposals for the eco-lodges,” she said.

Over the past five years, Guyana has added six internationally branded hotels, contributing an additional 600 rooms to the country’s accommodation stock. Minister Rodrigues said brands such as AC Marriott, Aiden by Best Western have already been opened, while a Sheraton, Hyatt, among other brands, are under construction. In addition, she noted that 15 hotels are currently being built, and together they are expected to add a further 2,000 rooms once completed.

While traditional hotel accommodation is largely on track, the minister said attention has shifted to eco-lodges and resort-type facilities, which are critical to Guyana’s tourism product. She observed that visitors increasingly seek varied experiences and accommodation options, particularly those linked to nature and community-based tourism.

Minister Rodrigues also stressed that government incentives are not limited to large-scale investors. She said Guyanese are being encouraged to participate directly in the sector, even on a small scale. “Even if it’s adding two or three bedrooms and marketing it as an Airbnb, that is something that we are incentivising,” she explained.

According to the minister, concessions and tax incentives are available to small and medium investors who expand or upgrade accommodation, including those adding as few as three to five rooms. She said this approach reflects a broader policy objective of ensuring that ordinary citizens and small businesses can benefit from the growth of tourism.

She highlighted ongoing expansion by existing operators, noting that Baganara Island Resort is commissioning additional accommodation this month.

Minister Rodrigues said such developments are welcome, as the government continues to drive visitor arrivals and interest in Guyana.

Looking at the broader vision, the minister said, “Our strategy is to open up Guyana as a new frontier,” adding that tourism is seen as a key pillar in diversifying the national economy.

She emphasised that the benefits of tourism are expected to flow mainly to small businesses, including transport providers, food vendors and homeowners offering accommodation.

She also pointed to opportunities for indigenous communities, which stand to gain from increased visitor numbers by providing services and sustaining livelihoods through tourism-related activities.

Beyond incentives, the minister said government agencies are actively working to help operators understand and access available concessions. She explained that this includes guidance on how to structure proposals to qualify for benefits, as well as continuous engagement through the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA).

Minister Rodrigues said the GTA plays a central role in marketing private-sector tourism products locally and internationally, offering what she described as “free marketing” for operators.

She also highlighted the authority’s investment in training, noting that 8,500 people have been trained in tourism and hospitality over the past five years, with training ongoing.