Ecuadorian firms explore strategic investment opportunities here

COMPANIES from Ecuador are exploring a range of strategic investment opportunities in Guyana, signalling growing regional interest in the country’s infrastructure-led development agenda.

The engagement is being led by the Chief Investment Officer for Guyana and Agency Head of the Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest), Dr Peter Ramsaroop, the entity posted on social media.

Dr. Ramsaroop, during the engagement, met with representatives of Ecuadorian firms CIPORT and SGV – Soluciones Globales de Vivienda, along with local partner Excel Guyana Inc. The discussions focused on investment opportunities aligned with Guyana’s national development priorities.

During the meeting, Dr. Ramsaroop outlined the Government of Guyana’s development trajectory and highlighted the central role of infrastructure, energy, housing and industrial expansion in supporting sustained and inclusive economic growth.

The post noted that he also provided an overview of Guyana’s broader transformation agenda, pointing to major public and private sector investments currently underway, as well as those planned over the next five years.

These initiatives include the development of deep-water port infrastructure, the expansion of regional and industrial ports, large-scale bridge and road construction projects, airport and runway upgrades, and energy generation projects linked to the gas-to-shore initiative. Plans for the establishment of industrial zones to support manufacturing and agro-processing were also outlined as part of the country’s long-term development strategy.

Dr. Ramsaroop noted that these projects form part of the vision articulated by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali to leverage Guyana’s energy resources as a catalyst for economic modernisation, industrialisation and long-term resilience. He emphasised that this approach is intended to position Guyana as a competitive hub for logistics, manufacturing, agro-processing and regional trade.

Particular attention was given to opportunities for structured public-private partnerships and innovative financing models, alongside the importance of local content development and capacity building. The discussions also examined Guyana’s comparative advantages, including declining energy costs, preferential market access through CARICOM, expanding regional demand, and a policy framework designed to support investment in housing, infrastructure and value-added production.

Further, Dr. Ramsaroop underscored the Government’s openness to integrated investment proposals that combine financing, construction and long-term operation, while delivering measurable national benefits.

He noted that such approaches align with the country’s objective of ensuring that large-scale investments contribute meaningfully to national development and economic diversification.

The Chief Investment Officer said, “Guided by His Excellency President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s Vision 2030 and beyond, Guyana is advancing infrastructure-led growth to drive economic modernisation, unlock private investment, and deliver lasting benefits for the Guyanese people.”

GO-Invest said the engagement reflects its continued role in facilitating strategic dialogue and partnerships that align international expertise with Guyana’s development objectives, as the country advances an ambitious and coordinated programme of infrastructure-led growth.

It was further noted that, CIPORT, which brings more than four decades of experience in ports, bridges and heavy civil infrastructure across Latin America, was represented by its President, Irene Miranda; Chief Executive Officer, Jaime Macias; and Advisor, Andres Romo-Leroux. SGV – Soluciones Globales de Vivienda, a joint initiative between Ecuador’s Grupo Corporativo Visión and Austria’s Global Housing Solutions, was represented by Chief Executive Officer Carlos Luna, who shared insights on innovative housing solutions and industrialised construction systems.

Excel Guyana Inc. participated as the local partner supporting engagement between international firms and Guyana’s investment ecosystem. The company was represented by its Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chair, Kris Sammy, and Co-Chair, José Rafael Gomez.