Guyana is in one of the most ‘exciting, transformative’ periods

-aggressive housing drive, Single Window System improving lives of citizens, Minister Benn says

GUYANA is undergoing one of the most exciting and transformative periods in its history since attaining its independence, as unprecedented opportunities have emerged to raise living standards and build a modern and inclusive nation, Minister within the Ministry of Housing Vanessa Benn has stated.

The minister spoke extensively on the national developments taking place, and how citizens’ personal and collective aspirations have the greatest opportunity to be realised, during a recent video address on the ministry’s Facebook page.

She told the nation: “Our individual and joint efforts and commitment are required to convert our dreams and aspirations into reality and achievement.”

Minister Benn then turned her attention to President, Dr Irfaan Ali’s previous outline of a five-year development blueprint, which sets the pace for the government’s policy agenda for continued economic and social transformation in the coming years.

The minister first highlighted the government’s aggressive push to empower citizens financially and economically through a national financial inclusion strategy.

For Guyanese entrepreneurs, access to financing has long been one of the most substantial obstacles in the path of executing brilliant ideas, as often, many lack the requisite collateral or commercial banks demand interest rates that stifle growth before it begins.

Women, youth, and micro- and small-business owners in particular face these challenges and hence, President Ali’s plan to construct a national development bank that offers zero-interest loans, will expand opportunities for citizens, Minister Benn explained.

Mentorship and training will also be provided to beneficiaries to enhance their entrepreneurial capabilities towards successful businesses, she said, noting that hinterland and remote communities will be served through agent- banking networks, thereby ensuring national coverage and enabling greater access to these services.

President Ali announced that the development bank will be capitalised with a minimum of US$200 million and is expected to become operational before the end of the first quarter of this year.

He noted that the bank will operate in close integration with commercial banks, with the goal of unlocking greater access to capital.

A special incentive regime will be introduced to encourage commercial banks to expand lending to Micro-, Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSMEs), mirroring the incentives offered to banks in the housing sector.

In return, commercial banks will be required to lower interest rates to below four per cent and reduce collateral requirements for SME borrowers.

MSMEs will be able to access up to $3 million in zero-collateral loans through the Guyana Development Bank, and with a further $7 million which will be made available through co-financing with commercial banks at preferential rates.

The minister then pointed to other aspects of the government’s inclusive financial strategy, which includes educating citizens regarding basic financial and investment concepts, banking and financial services.

“The strategy has enabled working people to open bank accounts without hassle and unlock greater opportunities for income generation through job creation, increased wages, pensions and public assistance, targeted cash transfers and tax reductions for a wide range of goods and services,” the minister said.

IMPROVING LIVES

Minister Benn noted that under the leadership of President Ali, there continues to be consistent works towards fostering greater access to world-class healthcare and education, water and sanitation services, modern infrastructure and transportation services along with efficient public services.

Placing further emphasis on her sector, Minister Benn said: “The Government of Guyana’s housing sector programme remains committed to the provision of affordable housing, clean water, proper drainage and a clean, healthy environment for all. Indeed, the national development strategy and the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS2030) both national policy documents ascribed to these basic rights.

“These are also in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal SDG 11, for sustainable cities and communities, with the aim to make urban areas inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable by 2030 through affordable housing, safe transport and reduced environmental impact, all of which Guyana has officially assented to under the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.”

As the government continues to pursue affordable homeownership for all Guyanese, Minister Benn said that the ministry is addressing the backlog of pending housing applicants. Even as the government works assiduously to address this, the construction of new homes remains a key priority, with the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration targeting a minimum of 40,000 houses over five years, averaging 8,000 annually.

Minister Benn also pointed to several projects taking place such as the Yarrowkabra Homestead project, which specifically targets vulnerable, single mothers and women-led households and is designed to assist these families in enhancing their socio-economic status from poverty to at least the middle-income category.

SINGLE WINDOW SYSTEM

Minister Benn spoke about the Single Window System, a centralised online platform that makes the lives of citizens easier as it allows for the submission, review, approval, and monitoring of planning and development applications through a single access point.

The system is designed to cut bureaucracy, reduce processing delays, and foster transparency across government agencies and local authorities.

She said: “Through our ministry, the CH&PA has been collaborating with the National Data Management Authority (NDMA) to frequently review and update the online platform, addressing any kinks in the system and adapting to any and all new emerged and emerging requirements and issues.

“We have provided multiple capacity-building sessions to boost the capability and efficiency of party agencies, while representatives of village councils, their chairpersons, overseers and superintendents of works have been trained. Surveys and reassessments were conducted towards identifying any glitches in the portal and technicians deployed across the regions to resolve them.”

In 2024, the government, through the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), launched the Electronic Planning and Development Single Window system.

Its main purpose was to replace the old method of approving building permits. This meant that applications previously involved handling large paper plans that required approvals from multiple agencies, including the Central Board of Health, Ministry of Public Works, Environmental Protection Agency, and the Guyana Fire Service. To eliminate this, the system was launched as a ‘one-stop shop’ for all land and development applications by integrating all agencies on a single platform. But, in President Ali’s own words, certain actors are reluctant to adapt to the new system.