570 fisherfolk in Region Two receive $85.5M grant

-Over 6,996 benefitted countrywide

SMILES and joy filled the Rice Producers Bond at Anna Regina on Friday, as 570 fisherfolk in Region Two received a one-off G$150,000 grant.

President Irfaan Ali had announced the initiative, which also includes the removal of taxes on essential fishing materials such as fuel and seines. This year, over 6,996 fisherfolk nationwide will benefit from the programme.

The distribution was led by Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha, who was accompanied by Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Madanlall Ramraj; Minister within the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, Sonia Latchman; Regional Chairman Devin Mohan; Director General of the Ministry of Agriculture, Dhaneshwar Deonarine; Regional Vice Chairman Humace Oodit and other regional officials.

Addressing the fisherfolk, Minister Mustapha emphasised that the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening the fishing industry and improving livelihoods in coastal and riverine communities.

He noted that this builds on previous interventions, including the 2022 distribution of over G$1.1 billion to more than 7,500 fisherfolk, as well as ongoing upgrades to landing and processing facilities, training programmes and the promotion of sustainable, climate-resilient fishing practices.

Minister Mustapha highlighted the government’s focus on regional development, noting improvements in infrastructure, including new concrete roads.

He encouraged fisherfolk to use the grant wisely and emphasised the government’s continued investment in fisheries, including cage farming and fish-breeding programmes in Anna Regina. Plans are also underway to provide affordable ice and specialised training to support fisherfolk in their businesses.

Minister Mustapha concluded by reiterating that the PPP/C government will continue to support fisherfolk, ensuring the industry remains resilient, reliable, and thriving.

FISHERFOLK SHARE THEIR JOY

The excitement among fisherfolk was palpable as many expressed gratitude for the government’s support. Latchminie Singh, a female boat owner, said, “This grant is a blessing for my business. It will help me repair my boat and buy the materials I need to continue fishing. We are very happy for this support.”

Johnny Narine, a fisher from the Pomeroon area, echoed those sentiments, stating, “It’s not easy to make ends meet in fishing. This grant will go a long way in helping us sustain our livelihoods. We really appreciate the government thinking of us.”

Dhanpaul Jainarine added, “This is a huge help for all of us. Many fisherfolks [sic] were struggling with costs for fuel and equipment. This money will allow us to focus more on fishing and improving our businesses.”

Other fisherfolk shared stories of how the grant would allow them to invest in better nets, engines, and boats, while some were looking forward to exploring cage-farming opportunities supported by the government.

Many said they felt valued and supported, noting that these initiatives show the government’s commitment to the fishing industry and its people.