New Hope-like Canal in Region Five to open up 55,000 acres of new lands for farmers

—President Ali announces

PRESIDENT Irfaan Ali has announced that the soon-to-be-constructed New Hope-like Canal, in Region Five, will unlock some 55,000 acres of new agricultural lands for farmers.

Speaking to residents during a land-titling exercise at Rosignol on Friday, the President said the investment will significantly improve drainage across approximately 186,000 acres of existing agricultural lands between Mahaica and Abary.

Of this, about 66,000 acres from Mahaica to Mahaicony and a further 120,000 acres from Mahaicony to Abary will directly benefit from enhanced drainage and irrigation infrastructure.

Beyond improving existing farmlands, the project will also bring new lands on stream, particularly for small farmers who currently have no access due to the absence of proper drainage and irrigation systems.

President Ali said that the initiative clearly demonstrates the link between public investment and national development, noting that improved infrastructure will expand agricultural production, increase land access, and strengthen livelihoods across the region.

“What this investment will do is that, first of all, it will bring new drainage and improved drainage… the 186,000 acres of land across the region, agriculture land from Mahaica to Mahaicony area, that is about 66,000 acres of land that would now benefit from this investment, and from Mahaicony to Abary, that is another 120,000 acres of land that will benefit from this investment,” the President said, adding : “Outside of that, with existing land that you have no access to now, because there is no drainage and irrigation, and new land that will come on stream to go to small farmers.”